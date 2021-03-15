Board of Best Agrolife approves grant of loan/ guarantee up to Rs 50 cr to subsidiary

-
At meeting held on 15 March 2021The Board of Best Agrolife at its meeting held on 15 March 2021 has approved to grant loan or give guarantee or provide security to Seedlings India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore in one or more tranches.
