Board of Crescent Leasing approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 30 May 2022

The Board of Crescent Leasing at its meeting held on 30 May 2022 has approved the appointment of Hirehally Marigowda Manjunatha as an Additional Director of the Company.

Further, the Board accepted the resignation of Ayshwarya Raja and Swastika Mohanty, Directors of the Company.

