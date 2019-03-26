Board of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences accepts change in directorate

-
-
The Board of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences at its meeting held on 26 March 2019 has appointed B.
Suryaprakasa Rao as an Independent Director of the company. The Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. A. Radha Rama Devi as an independent Director of the Company.
