Board of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences accepts change in directorate

The Board of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences at its meeting held on 26 March 2019 has appointed B.

Suryaprakasa Rao as an Independent Director of the company. The Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. A. Radha Rama Devi as an independent Director of the Company.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 17:32 IST

