Dish TV India inducts CEO as director

With effect from 26 March 2019

The Board of Dish TV India has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Dua, existing CEO of the Company as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Executive Director, not liable to retire by rotation with effect from 26 March 2019 to hold office until conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the Calendar year 2019.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 16:45 IST

