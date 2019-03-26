Board of California Software Company approves conversion of unsecured loans into OCRPS

-
At meeting held on 26 March 2019The Board of California Software Company has approved the allotment of 35,10,800 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ('OCRPS'), convertible into equivalent number of Equity Shares of the Company at an Issue price of Rs 100/- per OCRPS, to Chemoil Advanced Management Service on preferential basis, pursuant to conversion of unsecured loans into OCRPS.
