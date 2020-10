Board of Gati approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 09 October 2020

The Board of Gati on 09 October 2020 has appointed Rohan Mittal as a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 09 October 2020. In addition to the Chief financial officer position he will continue to be the Chief Transformation Officer of the Company.

Further, MPeter H Jayakumar, has stepped down today as the Chief Financial Officer and the Key Managerial Personnel on account of his superannuation after long standing service of over 23 years in the Company and effective from 09 October 2020.

