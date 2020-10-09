Zen Technologies bags multiple orders

Zen Technologies has received an order from a government customer for Annual Maintenance Contract for a period of 5 years for an approximate value of Rs 40 crore.

On export front the Company recently received an order for supply of Zen's simulators to a West African army for about USO 1.4 million and the same has been partially executed

Further the Company received order for supply of Zen's simulators to a Middle East country for about 700,000 USO.

The order is expected to be executed during Q3 of FY 2020-21.

Both the export orders aggregate to~ 15.56 Crores (converted USO@~ 73.28).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)