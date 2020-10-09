Rites has secured consultancy orders for Rs 103 crore

Rites has secured consultancy order as follows:

1. Project Management Consultancy (PMC) work for complete planning, design, execution / construction of Buildings and other services for various buildings at IIT Delhi. Rites fees will be around Rs. 54 crore.

2.

Four Project Management Consultancy (PMC) works and two Feasibility Study Report / Detailed Project Report (FSR/DPR) work from South Eastern Coalfields for an approximate fees of Rs. 46 crore based on the MOU entered into between CIL and Rites recently.

3. An order for study of Multi Modal Integration Planning for Surat Metro for a fee of Rs. 3.24 crore. The work will involve planning and design of passenger dispersal facility at about 35 Metro stations on two corridors at Surat Metro. The study will be in a total timeline of 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)