Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank approves appointment of director and Chief Risk Officer

At meeting held on 09 October 2020

The Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at its meeting held on 09 October 2020 has appointed Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (DIN: 05326456) as additional director on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09 October, 2020.

Extended the term of Rajni Saraf as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank for a further period of six months w.e.f. 05 October, 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Appointed Tabasum Nazir (Vice - President) as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09th October, 2020 in place of Fayaz Ahmad Zargar till 31 March 2021 or till the appointment of the new Chief Risk Officer in the Bank as per the already initiated recruitment process, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)