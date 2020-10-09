Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank approves appointment of director and Chief Risk Officer

-
ALSO READ
J-K DGP asks officials to prepare list of personnel for 'Darbar Move'
20 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 427
Formal 'Darbar Move' to take place on June 15: J-K administration
Scrapping Darbar Move would increase gab between Jammu, Kashmir: NC
'ESK:REG#ORG:JAMMU#SLUG:JK-LOCKDOWN-EPASS
-
At meeting held on 09 October 2020The Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at its meeting held on 09 October 2020 has appointed Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (DIN: 05326456) as additional director on the Board of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09 October, 2020.
Extended the term of Rajni Saraf as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank for a further period of six months w.e.f. 05 October, 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Appointed Tabasum Nazir (Vice - President) as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank w.e.f. today i.e. 09th October, 2020 in place of Fayaz Ahmad Zargar till 31 March 2021 or till the appointment of the new Chief Risk Officer in the Bank as per the already initiated recruitment process, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU