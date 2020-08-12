Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals approves revision in project costs

At meeting held on 11 August 2020

The Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals at its meeting held on 11 August 2020 has considered the revision in project cost of GNAL from Rs 2000 crore to Rs 2300 crore comprising of GST (not considered in the project cost) and IDC and pre-operative expenses due to delay in project caused by COVID-19 pandemic situation. The said additional project cost of around Rs 300 crore would be funded by the lenders and promoters (GACL and NALCO) in the debt-equity ratio of 70:30.

The project being implemented by GACL- NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals (GNAL) comprises the 266667 MTPA (100%) (i.e. 800 TDP) caustic soda plant along with 130 MW CPP at Dahej.

