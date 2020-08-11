Board of Power Grid appoints CFO

At meeting held on 10 August 2020

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 August 2020 has accorded approval for appointment of M Taj Mukarrum as CFO of the company with effect from 01 August 2020.

Further, on attaining the age of superannuation, K. S. R. Murty retired from the post of Executive Director & CFO of POWERGRID on 31 July, 2020

