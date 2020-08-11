JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin launches Zileuton Extended-Release Tablets
Business Standard

Board of Sundaram Finance approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 August 2020

The Board of Sundaram Finance at its meeting held on 10 August 2020 has approved the resignation of S Ravindran as director of the company with effect from 10 August 2020. The Board approved the appointment of Sri L Ganesh as an Additional Director on the Board in independent capacity for a term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 12 August 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU