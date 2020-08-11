Board of Sundaram Finance approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 10 August 2020

The Board of Sundaram Finance at its meeting held on 10 August 2020 has approved the resignation of S Ravindran as director of the company with effect from 10 August 2020. The Board approved the appointment of Sri L Ganesh as an Additional Director on the Board in independent capacity for a term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 12 August 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders.

