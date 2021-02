Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical decides on closure of Vapi unit

At meeting held on 09 February 2021

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at meeting held on 09 February 2021 has decided to permanently close the manufacturing unit, taken on lease situated at Vapi in G.I.D.C., Phase I, Vapi, Gujarat with effect from 10 February 2021. The tenure of the said lease expires on 26 February 2021.

The above unit shall be closed after completion of necessary formalities, and the machinery shall be either relocated to Company's existing facilities or disposed of. The said closure does not have any material effect on operations of the Company.

