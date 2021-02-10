TCS launches TCS AWS Business Unit

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as 2020 AWS Migration Success Partner of the Year in India
ABB Information Systems selects TCS for hosting infrastructure and cloud service management
TCS gains on bagging ABB deal for cloud service management
TCS to acquire balance stake in TCS Saudi Arabia
TCS selected as strategic partner for managed IT services by Belgian insurer AG
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced the further deepening of its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU), a dedicated group within TCS that brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS.
TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industryspecific innovation leveraging AWS.
TCS holds a number of AWS designations, including AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider, and AWS Well Architected Partner. The launch of this new unit represents a significant further investment by TCS and builds on the deep expertise and execution experience of its large pool of AWS certified professionals to create more value for shared customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU