TCS launches TCS AWS Business Unit

Tata Consultancy Services announced the further deepening of its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU), a dedicated group within TCS that brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS.

TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industryspecific innovation leveraging AWS.

TCS holds a number of AWS designations, including AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider, and AWS Well Architected Partner. The launch of this new unit represents a significant further investment by TCS and builds on the deep expertise and execution experience of its large pool of AWS certified professionals to create more value for shared customers.

