IDFC First Bank allots 6.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 6,32,660 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the allottee(s) upon exercise of stock options under IDFC FIRST Bank Employee Stock Option Scheme.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Bank stands increased from present level of 5,67,29,10,000 (Nos.) to 5,67,35,42,660 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)