Board of Hindustan Construction Company to consider fund raising

On 05 September 2018

The Board of Hindustan Construction Company will meet on 5 September, 2018, inter alia, to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company, if required.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 10:27 IST

