Board of Hindustan Construction Company to consider fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hindustan Copper recommends fund raising up to Rs 1400 cr by way of QIP issue
HMVL Q1 net falls 72.48% to Rs 13.2 cr
Board of Hindustan Aeronautics recommends second interim dividend
Hindustan Aeronautics IPO subscribed 45% on Day 2
Hindustan Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
On 05 September 2018The Board of Hindustan Construction Company will meet on 5 September, 2018, inter alia, to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company, if required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU