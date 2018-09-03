Graphite India signs deal to invest up to USD 18.6 mn in General Graphene

JUST IN
Graphite India through its wholly owned subsidiary in Netherlands, Graphite International BV has signed a definitive agreement for investment upto US$ 18.6 million in cash in General Graphene Corporation (General Graphene). This investment would constitute approximately 46% stake in General Graphene and is aligned to the Company's core business segment of Carbon and Graphite.

General Graphene, a US based unlisted company located in Knoxville (Tennessee), has developed a breakthrough proprietary technology which would allow them to produce large area, low cost graphene sheets industrial volumes for commercial applications. The investment will be made in multiple tranches over 2 to 3 years, based on the achievement of agreed milestones in the process of commercial production of graphene sheets.

Mon, September 03 2018.

