Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in August sales

achieved total sales of 48,324 vehicles in August 2018, compared to 42,207 vehicles during August 2017, a growth of 14%.

The company's domestic sales touched 45,373 vehicles during August 2018, registering a growth of 15%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,758 vehicles in August 2018, as against 19,406 vehicles in August 2017.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 20,326 vehicles in August 2018, registering a 25% growth.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 1,148 vehicles for the month, a significant growth of 113%. Exports for August 2018 stood at 2,951 vehicles, a growth of 14%.

