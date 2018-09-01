Escorts records 6.3% growth in tractor sales

In August 2018

Escorts Machinery Segment in August 2018 sold 4674 tractors in domestic market registering a growth of 6.3% against 4398 tractors sold in August 2017.

Export for the month of August 2018 at 138 tractors against 189 tractors sold in August 2017. Total (Domestic +Exports) tractors sales in August 2018 stood at 4812 tractors registering a growth of 19% against 4587 tractors in August 2017.

