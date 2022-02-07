Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 3500 cr

-
At meeting held on 07 February 2022The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 07 February 2022 has approved to raise funds along with any other co-issuer, by way of issue of debt securities including secured or unsecured non-convertible redeemable debentures or bonds or commercial paper or notes (listed/unlisted) or any combination thereof, through private placement basis or otherwise, in one or more tranches or any other method in the domestic/ international market as may be permitted under the applicable law(s) up to an aggregate principal amount of Rs. 3,500 crore or its equivalent in any freely convertible foreign currency.
