Board of JMT Auto approves sale of non-core assets

-
ALSO READ
JMT Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the September 2020 quarter
JMT Auto reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.31 crore in the September 2020 quarter
JMT Auto reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
JMT Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter
JMT Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 18 January 2021The Board of JMT Auto on 18 January 2021 has decided to sell a few non-core assets of the Company comprising vacant Industrial plot, a few Residential flats and other plots of land. The total value of the asset being less than 5% of the total Net Worth of the Company as per the last Financial Year 2019 -20.
Net Blook of Assets as on 31 March 2020 - Rs 112.35 crore
Value of Assets proposed to be sold - Rs 5.07 crore
Percentage of Assets proposed to be sold of the Net Block of Assets - 4.52%
The proceeds of the sale are to be used mainly to reduce the debt of the Company by making repayments of loans from Bankers. The sale proceeds will be used fully for the improvement of the present condition of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU