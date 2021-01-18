Infosys achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics

Infosys announced that it has been accredited with the Google Cloud Partner Specialization in the data and analytics space. Infosys achieved this recognition by successfully demonstrating end-to-end capabilities on Google Cloud including data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis, storage, and warehousing on cloud.

Infosys is among the top global system integrators (SI) to be accredited with this specialization.

As a qualified Google Cloud partner, Infosys has showcased technical proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven success in specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data and analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt, together with AI capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes, and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud native digital transformation for enterprises.

