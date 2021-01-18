Infosys achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics

-
ALSO READ
Wipro selects Google Cloud for its enterprise-wide SAP applications and workloads
Infosys launches Infosys applied AI
Wipro, IBM announce expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
TCS gains on bagging ABB deal for cloud service management
Infosys launches Infosys Cobalt to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation
-
Infosys announced that it has been accredited with the Google Cloud Partner Specialization in the data and analytics space. Infosys achieved this recognition by successfully demonstrating end-to-end capabilities on Google Cloud including data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis, storage, and warehousing on cloud.
Infosys is among the top global system integrators (SI) to be accredited with this specialization.
As a qualified Google Cloud partner, Infosys has showcased technical proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven success in specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data and analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt, together with AI capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes, and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud native digital transformation for enterprises.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU