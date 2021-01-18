Board of GAIL (India) approves buyback of shares up to Rs 1046.35 cr

At meeting held on 15 January 2021The Board of GAIL (India) at its meeting held on 15 January 2021 has approved a proposal for the buyback of 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each representing 1.55% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company from the shareholders of the Company at a price of Rs. 150 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 1,046.35 crore representing 2.50% & 2.26% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company, respectively for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.
