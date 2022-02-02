Board of Lloyds Steels Industries approves acquisition of plant

-
-
At meeting held on 02 February 2022The Board of Lloyds Steels Industries at its meeting held on 02 February 2022 has approved the investment to acquire plant at Additional Murbad Industrial Area, Maharashtra, Company has started the process for acquisition of Plant, consisting of land admeasuring 10583 sq. mtrs. along with the Shed structures of 5132.15 sq. mtrs. erected thereon and all plant and machinery's installed therein whether movable and immovable from Drav Engineering Services, for future expansion and new projects.
