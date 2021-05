Board of Magma Fincorp approves alteration in MoA and AoA

At meeting held on 31 May 2021

The Board of Magma Fincorp at its meeting held on 31 May 2021 approved alteration in the Name Clause in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other statutory approval.

Further, the Board has approved the alteration in Articles of Association (AoA) of the Company by deletion of Chapter V w.r.t. Indium V (Mauritius) Holdings (Indium V) and assignment of rights thereunder by Indium V to True North Fund V LLP (True North), since the Investment Agreement entered into by the Company with True North was terminated consequent to disposal of its stake in the Company. The alteration of the AoA is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

