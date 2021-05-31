Board of Roselabs Finance approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Para Swimming Association to host 20th National Para Swimming Championship from March 20 to 22
Roselabs Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Real Estate Industry Seeks Premiums Deductions In Other States In Tune With Maharashtra
HDFC, Cerberus tie up for funding real estate projects
Sensex, Nifty bounce back; NSE VIX jumps 5%
-
At meeting held on 31 May 2021The Board of Roselabs Finance at its meeting held on 31 May 2021 has approved the resignation of Nilesh Rawat (DIN:06705140) from the post of Director and Managing Director with effect from 31 May 2021. The Board has appointed Raghava Reddy Balineni (DIN: 0009185972) as Additional Director and Managing Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 31 May 2021 subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU