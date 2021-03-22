Board of Mangalam Drugs and Organics appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 1269.14% in the September 2020 quarter
Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit rises 289.70% in the December 2020 quarter
Mangalam Organics soars after strong Q3 performance
Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 475.86% in the September 2020 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 44.81% in the September 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 21 March 2021The Board of Mangalam Drugs and Organics at its meeting held on 21 March 2021 has appointed Dr. Praveen Saxena (DIN: 03199264) as an Additional Director (Independent Non-Executive Director) of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years w.e.f. 21 March 2021 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU