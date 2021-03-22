Adani Green Energy secures 300 MW wind power project from SECI

-
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen (AREHFL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), had participated in the tender issued by SECI for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project (Tranche-X) and received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 300 MW Wind Power Project under this tender.
The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs. 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.
With this, AGEL's total renewable capacity now stands at 15165 MW, of which 3395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11770 MW projects are under implementation.
