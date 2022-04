Board of Moneyboxx Finance approves preferential allotment of shares

At meeting held on 23 April 2022

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance at its meeting held on 23 April 2022 has approved issuance of up to maximum 22,75,441 equity shares of the Company by way of preferential allotment at price of Rs 115 per share aggregating Rs 26.16 crore.

The Board also approved fund raising up to Rs 200 crore by way of private placement of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)