Outcome of board meeting of FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Held on 22 April 2022

The Board of FSN E-Commerce Ventures at its meeting held on 22 April 2022 has approved the following:

Acquisition of up to 18.51% of the fully diluted share capital of Earth Rhythm.

Acquisition of up to 60% (with a right to go up to 100%) of the fully diluted share capital of Nudge Wellness.

Acquisition of the brand 'KICA' including Brand Trademark, other Intellectual Property Rights etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)