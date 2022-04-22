Subex update on ESOP

Subex announced the exercise of 7920 options at an exercise price of Rs. 6/- each, equivalent to 7920 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each, (equity shares) of the Company.

Pursuant to the exercise, the Subex Employee Welfare and ESOP Benefit Trust will transfer the said Equity shares to the concerned option grantee in due course.

