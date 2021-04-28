Board of Morepen Laboratories approves preferential issue of 10.85 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 28 April 2021

The Board of Morepen Laboratories at its meeting held on 28 April 2021 has approved issue and allotment of up to 10,85,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on preferential basis as under:

1) Up to 5 crore equity shares to Liquid Holdings, an entity that belongs to the Promoter Group of the Company, at a price of Rs. 38 per equity share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 190 crore.

2) Up to 5.85 crore equity shares to Corinth Investment Holdings AG, a Switzerland based entity, that belongs to the public category, at a price of Rs 41.60 per equity share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs 243.36 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)