Jamna Auto Industries receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Jamna Auto Industries announced that ICRA has reviewed the credit rating assigned to the Company and reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA] AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) and the short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus).

Credit rating assigned to commercial paper is reaffirmed at [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced as ICRA -A one plus). Outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Negative to Stable.

