Board of Muthoot Finance to consider sub-division of shares

On 18 July 2020

The Board of Muthoot Finance will meet on 18 July 2020 to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / stock split of equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company; and to seek approval of shareholders for increase the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors of the Company from existing Rs. 50,000 crore to Rs. 75,000 crore.

