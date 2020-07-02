JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle lease subscription service

Affle India to acquire 8% stake in OSLabs (Indus App Bazaar)
Business Standard

Board of Muthoot Finance to consider sub-division of shares

Capital Market 

On 18 July 2020

The Board of Muthoot Finance will meet on 18 July 2020 to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / stock split of equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company; and to seek approval of shareholders for increase the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors of the Company from existing Rs. 50,000 crore to Rs. 75,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU