Maruti Suzuki India launches vehicle lease subscription service for individual customers

Pilot project launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of its Vehicle Lease Subscription Services for individual customers - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. Through this, the Company would offer cars for subscription as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru. The subscription will be initially available on Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA Channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA Channel. Maruti Suzuki has tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)