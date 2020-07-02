TCS BaNCS recognized as best-selling Universal Digital Banking solution

By UK-based IBS Intelligence

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its flagship product TCS BaNCS was ranked among the top two best-selling Universal Banking and Pure-play Digital Banking solutions globally in the IBSI Sales League Tables (SLT) 2020 by UK-based IBS Intelligence. Additionally, TCS led the Investment and Fund Management category and is one of the top two suppliers in the IBSI SLT Leadership Club that recognizes leading systems across all categories, for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

