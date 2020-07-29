Board of Peninsula Land approves raising of fund via NCD issue

-
At meeting held on 28 July 2020The Board of Peninsula Land at its meeting held on 28 July 2020 has approved the proposal of raising funds by way of issuing non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 750 crore on private placement basis in one or two tranches within a period of one year.
