Board of Peninsula Land approves raising of fund via NCD issue

At meeting held on 28 July 2020

The Board of Peninsula Land at its meeting held on 28 July 2020 has approved the proposal of raising funds by way of issuing non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 750 crore on private placement basis in one or two tranches within a period of one year.

