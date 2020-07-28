TCS and Zinier launch field service automation solutions

Tata Consultancy Services and Zinier, the leader in intelligent field service automation, announced the launch of a digital solution to help field service organizations quickly adapt to unexpected disruptions to essential workforces and services to ensure business continuity.

The front lines of field service are seeing a transformational shift toward touchless service delivery, with intelligent automation empowering workforces to resolve issues faster. From back office coordinators to field technicians, these teams have been essential to maintaining asset uptime during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing field service and IT leaders to quickly implement contingency plans to de-risk and optimize workforces.

Responding to this trend, TCS leveraged its domain knowledge across industries and understanding of critical industry processes and field service components, to build an AI-driven field service automation solution on Zinier's ISAC platform to provide global field service teams across critical service industries like utilities, telecommunications and manufacturing, with an agile and scalable approach to rapidly respond to new safety and optimization priorities.

The solution automates routine, manual processes, helping teams complete their tasks faster. An intuitive dashboard empowers executives to track real-time progress and drive improvements.

It also helps enforce and verify PPE, as well as new onsite protocols for mobile workforces. The field service automation solution enables flexibility in scheduling and dispatching to factor in social distancing and safety precautions. Additionally, it allows customers to effectively deploy an on-demand workforce, including new subcontractors.

