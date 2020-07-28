IRCTC and SBI Card launch co-branded contactless RuPay credit card

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation and SBI Cards have together launched their new Co-branded Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform. The new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe the card.

Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the new co-branded credit card offers the rail passengers maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers.

The Cardholders will receive up to 10% value back on 1st Ac, 2nd Ac , 3rd Ac , Executive Chair Car & AC Chair Car bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers online transaction fee waiver (1% of transaction amount), 1% fuel surcharge waiver and 4 premium lounge free access at Railway stations in a year (one per quarter).

The users of the card will receive 350 Bonus Reward Points upon activation of the card with a minimum spent. The users can redeem the accumulated reward points against purchase of train tickets on IRCTC's ticketing website. In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI card offers several benefits for online shopping portals. Customers can avail discounts while shopping at e-commerce sites.

