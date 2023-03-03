Board of PowerGrid Unchahar Transmission approves change in CEO

At meeting held on 02 March 2023

The Board of Directors of PowerGrid Unchahar Transmission (PUTL) - the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), in its meeting held on 02 March 2023, has appointed Sanjay Sharma, Chief General Manager, PUTL as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PUTL w.e.f. 01 March 2023.

Purshottam Agarwal has resigned from the position of CEO of PUTL w.e.f. 02 March 2023 due to other work commitments and has therefore, ceased to be the CEO of PUTL from the said date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)