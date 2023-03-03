Board of PowerGrid Unchahar Transmission approves change in CEO

-
ALSO READ
Satin Creditcare Network to consider fresh fund raising proposal
IRB Infra board to mull stock split on 4 Jan
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Board of Inox Green Energy Services to consider matters related to NCDs
Board of Arvind approves change in CFO
-
At meeting held on 02 March 2023The Board of Directors of PowerGrid Unchahar Transmission (PUTL) - the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), in its meeting held on 02 March 2023, has appointed Sanjay Sharma, Chief General Manager, PUTL as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PUTL w.e.f. 01 March 2023.
Purshottam Agarwal has resigned from the position of CEO of PUTL w.e.f. 02 March 2023 due to other work commitments and has therefore, ceased to be the CEO of PUTL from the said date.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU