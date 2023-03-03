Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces key business parameters for Feb'23

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that in month of February 2023, the company estimates the total disbursement of approximately Rs. 4,185 crore, delivering 53% growth over February 2022.

Consequently, the Loan Book grew further by 1.5% over January 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022.

The Gross Stage 3 (GS-3) as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023. Gross Stage 2 (GS-2) has seen further improvement sequentially.

Based on the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms, the gap between Gross Non-Performing Assets and IND-AS remained range-bound at approximately Rs.1,250 crore, an improvement over January 2023.

The Company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers ~ 3 months' funds requirement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)