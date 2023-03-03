Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces key business parameters for Feb'23

Consequently, the Loan Book grew further by 1.5% over January 2023.
The collection efficiency (CE) was at 97% for February 2023 compared to 98% achieved in February 2022.
The Gross Stage 3 (GS-3) as at February end is maintained at similar levels compared to January 2023. Gross Stage 2 (GS-2) has seen further improvement sequentially.
Based on the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms, the gap between Gross Non-Performing Assets and IND-AS remained range-bound at approximately Rs.1,250 crore, an improvement over January 2023.
The Company continued to hold adequate liquidity buffer which covers ~ 3 months' funds requirement.
