Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches 'Used Car Digi Loans'

In association with Car&Bike (by Mahindra First Choice Wheels) & Rupyy (by Cardekho)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launched a specialized end-to-end digital journey named 'Used Car Digi Loans'. This offering has been launched in association with Car&Bike (by Mahindra First Choice Wheels) & Rupyy (by Cardekho), the leading brands in the used car industry.

With the help of this new integrated journey, customers will be able to get customized loan offers from Mahindra Finance, enabling them to take faster buying decisions.

The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate the loan application procedure with Mahindra Finance thus making the process quick and convenient for the customer. 'Used car Digi loans' has the capability of successfully disbursing loans within few hours with the help of specialized underwriting & processing teams, equipped with 15 state-of-the-art fintech tools. Partners will have a real-time visibility of the application status and sanctioned loan offer allowing them to delight their customers with swift vehicle delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)