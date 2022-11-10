Board of Prism Johnson approves investment in captive wind power project

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Prism Johnson at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved an investment not exceeding Rs 25.20 crore, in one or more tranches, to acquire equity shareholding of up to 45% in Renew Green (MPR Two), a Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by ReNew Green Energy Solutions for setting up captive wind power project aggregating to 24 MW for supply to the cement plant of the Company at Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

