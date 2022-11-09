Tata Power Renewable Energy receives LoA for setting up 150 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra

-
The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction.
The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date.
With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (Solar - 2,949 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.
