JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Petronet LNG records PAT of Rs 744 crore in Q2 FY23; LNG volumes down 20% YoY
Business Standard

Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of Rivigo Services

Capital Market 

Through subsidiary - MLL Express Services

Mahindra Logistics announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services (formerly known as Meru Travel Solutions) has completed the acquisition of the B2B express business from Rivigo Services for cash consideration of Rs. 220.9 crores (post adjustments as per the terms of the Business Transfer Agreement) at end of day on 9 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU