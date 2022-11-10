Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of Rivigo Services

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics gains on acquiring Rivigo's B2B express biz
Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of three entities from Meru Travel Solutions
Coforge partners with North American freight carrier - Estes Express Lines
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
Nifty tad above 17,100; Sensex adds 333 pts; European stocks rise
-
Through subsidiary - MLL Express ServicesMahindra Logistics announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services (formerly known as Meru Travel Solutions) has completed the acquisition of the B2B express business from Rivigo Services for cash consideration of Rs. 220.9 crores (post adjustments as per the terms of the Business Transfer Agreement) at end of day on 9 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU