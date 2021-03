Board of PTC India Financial Services sanctions additional disbursements of Rs 974 cr

At meeting held on 09 March 2021

PTC India Financial Services announced that the Board of the company at its meet held on 09 March 2020 has sanctioned additional loans of Rs. 974 crore to diversified projects related to projects of different sustainable sectors viz solar, transmission and to state power utilities.

PFS is expecting further business (disbursements) against these sanctions in couple of months and accordingly PFS loan book is expected to be increased by the additional disbursements.

