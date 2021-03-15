Firstsource Solutions selects IntelliH as its technology partner

-
To deliver turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions to health plans and providersFirstsource Solutions and IntelliH, a multi-disease, patient engagement and remote monitoring company, today announced that Firstsource has selected IntelliH as its technology partner to deliver turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions to health plans and provider organizations in the U.S. The combined offering will focus initially on areas of critical need, including proactively managing Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), diabetic and post-acute care patients.
Firstsource has deep expertise in helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver unmatched patient/member experience. The IntelliH platform has been recognized as one of the most innovative remote care solutions in healthcare, empowering healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care to patients, when and where they need it.
