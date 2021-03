Godawari Power & Ispat receives Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board approvals

For operation of new enhanced capacity of iron ore pellet plant and other proposed expansion

Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has accorded its approval for "Consent to Operate" enhanced capacity of Iron Ore Pellet Plant from 21,00,000 to 24,00,000 Tons Per Annum" with immediate effect.

Further, the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has also accorded its "Permission to Establish' the proposed expansion and modernization of existing manufacturing facilities (steel billets, H B wires and iron ore beneficiation plant) along with integration of existing environmental clearances at exiting plant location.

