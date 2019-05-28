Board of Rajapalayam Mills decides to shift machinery from it Andhra Pradesh unit

-
ALSO READ
Rajapalayam Mills standalone net profit declines 81.33% in the December 2018 quarter
BJP's AP unit lashes out at AP CM over his protest in Delhi
Foundation stone laid for Ramco Cements greenfield unit in AP
Elections in first phase only to push me into a crisis:AP CM
USFDA issues EIR for Shilpa Medicare's R&D unit in Andra Pradesh
-
At meeting held on 28 May 2019Rajapalayam Mills announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 28 May 2019 has decided to shift majority of machines installed at Andhra Pradesh Unit to its Parent Unit located at Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu for better control over operations and costs. After shifting the majority of the machineries, the Company will initiate the process of selling the residual machines, land & building of AP Unit.
Total revenue generated by the Unit at Andhra Pradesh for the year ended 31 March 2019 was Rs.38,43 Crores, which constitutes 9% of the total revenue of the Company. There will not be any reduction of revenue/ profits of the Company since majority of the machineries are being shifted to parent unit at Rajapalayam.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU