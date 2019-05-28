Board of Rajapalayam Mills decides to shift machinery from it Andhra Pradesh unit

At meeting held on 28 May 2019

Mills announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 28 May 2019 has decided to shift majority of machines installed at Unit to its located at Rajapalayam, for better control over operations and costs. After shifting the majority of the machineries, the Company will initiate the process of selling the residual machines, land & building of

Total revenue generated by the Unit at for the year ended 31 March 2019 was Rs.38,43 Crores, which constitutes 9% of the total revenue of the Company. There will not be any reduction of revenue/ profits of the Company since majority of the machineries are being shifted to at

