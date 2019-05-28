JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter
Business Standard

Board of Repro India approves decides to merge printing business of subsidiary with itself

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 May 2019

The board of Repro India at its meeting held on 28 May 2019 has approved demerger of Printing Business of Repro Innovative Digiprint (Wholly owned Subsidiary) into Repro India subject to the approval of the members of the Company and the regulatory authority.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements