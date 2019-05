Board of Repro India approves decides to merge printing business of subsidiary with itself

At meeting held on 28 May 2019

The board of at its meeting held on 28 May 2019 has approved demerger of Printing Business of Repro Innovative Digiprint (Wholly owned Subsidiary) into subject to the approval of the members of the Company and the regulatory authority.

